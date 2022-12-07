City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur recently approved installing security cameras in some city parks and the downtown district.

According to the police department, the idea behind the cameras is to use the footage as a tool for solving crimes.

The occasional vandalism and graffiti at several parks were also part of the reason for the decision.

Officials say that 27 cameras will be installed at several parks including McKoy, Glenlake, Legacy, Oakhurst, Scott Park, and Ebster Park.

Residents told Atlanta News First they can understand the use of cameras if there’s a need.

“There’s definitely a time and place for cameras,” Kate Freeman, a resident, said. “If there’s riff-raff, I say why not?”

There were some who questioned the need for cameras, including Commissioner Lesa Mayer.

Mayer pointed out during the commission meeting that the parks are in historically black communities, possibly sending the wrong message.

“We have to make sure that when we’re talking about putting cameras that will be monitored in communities that are still predominately people of color, that we’re really thinking about what those future implications could be and what we’re really saying when we do that,” she said.

It was mentioned in the meeting that the cameras won’t be constantly monitored.

