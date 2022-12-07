Deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta being investigated as a homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly house fire is now a homicide investigation.

It happened at a home on Bolton Road. Investigators found a gas leak on the property on Saturday and then a fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. Officials discovered two people dead inside, a man and a woman, in two different parts of the house.

The National Transportation Safety Board was called to look into this case. They investigate hazardous pipeline incidents in addition to transportation-related accidents. They were at the scene for a couple of days inspecting the damage.

The next-door neighbor told Atlanta News First on Monday that she had a good relationship with the woman who lived in the house.

“She would come outside, I would say midday, to come and sit on her porch. You don’t know what could happen. I could be here talking to you today and tomorrow it could be my time, or your time, or anybody’s time,’ said Odeisha Coats, neighbor.

Officials have not released the victim’s identities yet but the cause of death for one of the two victims has been ruled a homicide.

The gas leak is suspected, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

