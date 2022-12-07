FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory for metro Atlanta until 9 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dense fog will impact metro Atlanta through 9 a.m. with temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

We’ll see dense fog in metro Atlanta through at least 9 a.m. with chilly temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

There’s a good chance of rain in the north Georgia mountains today. That rain will break up as it moves south into metro Atlanta this evening, but showers will be possible in metro Atlanta for you drive home.

