Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney charged in $7M PPP fraud scheme

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney and police officer has been charged in a $7 million scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Shelitha Robertson has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. She allegedly used the PPP funds to buy a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, jewelry and other items. She also allegedly sent some funds to family members and co-conspirators.

“[PPP] loans were designed to help sustain small businesses during the pandemic, not to serve as a source of personal enrichment,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “We will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who fraudulently obtains these critical funds.”

