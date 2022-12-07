Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney charged in $7M PPP fraud scheme

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from a Charlotte high school's athletics boosters.(Source: Pexels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney and police officer has been charged in a $7 million scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Shelitha Robertson has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. She allegedly used the PPP funds to buy a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, jewelry and other items. She also allegedly sent some funds to family members and co-conspirators.

“[PPP] loans were designed to help sustain small businesses during the pandemic, not to serve as a source of personal enrichment,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.  “We will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who fraudulently obtains these critical funds.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
Police Lights
3 Georgia teens dead, 1 critical after shooting
File - Police lights
Homeowners assaulted during home invasion in Buckhead
Hampton man sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for molesting two girls