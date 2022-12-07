Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Future bringing ‘One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14

Rapper Future performs in concert during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena...
Rapper Future performs in concert during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Future will bring the ‘Future and Friends One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14th, 2023. The Atlanta native has several multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams. He’s been at the forefront of Atlanta’s emergence as the center of hip-hop culture across nine albums and 117 singles.

Future released his ninth LP I NEVER LIKED YOU in April 2022. It was his seventh straight album to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified gold. He’s perhaps most well-known for “High on Life,” which went 11 times platinum. He often has often with production support from fellow Atlanta natives and dwellers such as Metro Boomin, Mike WiLL Made-It, Sonny Digital and Southside.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First gave out thousands of free books to students Wednesday morning at Fair Oaks...
Atlanta News First gives out thousands of free books to students in Marietta
A deadly house fire Saturday in northwest Atlanta is now being investigated as a homicide.
Deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta being investigated as a homicide
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock arrives to speak during a news...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock projected winner, defeats Republican Herschel Walker
A deadly house fire Saturday in northwest Atlanta is now being investigated as a homicide.
Deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta being investigated as a homicide