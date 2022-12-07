Future bringing ‘One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Future will bring the ‘Future and Friends One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14th, 2023. The Atlanta native has several multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams. He’s been at the forefront of Atlanta’s emergence as the center of hip-hop culture across nine albums and 117 singles.

Future released his ninth LP I NEVER LIKED YOU in April 2022. It was his seventh straight album to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified gold. He’s perhaps most well-known for “High on Life,” which went 11 times platinum. He often has often with production support from fellow Atlanta natives and dwellers such as Metro Boomin, Mike WiLL Made-It, Sonny Digital and Southside.

