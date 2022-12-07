Positively Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp Georgia Capitol Christmas tree lighting

Brian Kemp Christmas tree lighting
Brian Kemp Christmas tree lighting(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp and his family will be at the Georgia Capitol Wednesday, December 7 to host the 2022 Capitol Christmas tree lighting.

During the ceremony Gov. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and their three daughters will provide remarks on the importance of generosity and well wishes this holiday season.

Additional special guests will include the Atlanta Boy Choir, Clark Howard and others.

