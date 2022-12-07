Positively Georgia
Hampton man sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for molesting two girls

(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after he plead guilty to molesting two girls.

42-year-old Carlos Albert Merazlizcano plead guilty to aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest and statutory rape. He must register as a sex offender and he cannot have contact with the victims.

Merazlizcano confessed to molesting the girls in his Hampton home. He also molested the girls while living in Texas.

He started molesting one of the girls when she was 10. He touched her private parts, masturbated in front of her and made her watch pornography. He had sex with the second child multiple times when she was a teenager, including forcing her to perform oral sex.

“This man tormented these children for years,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The family is grateful to have him behind bars and not have him harm any more families.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

