Homeowners assaulted during home invasion in Buckhead

Police quickly located and arrested the person responsible.
File - Police lights
File - Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion Monday in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road NW. When they arrived, officers met with the homeowners, a male and a female, who stated a male intruder entered their home and physically assaulted them.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that the female victim confronted an unknown male who was inside the home’s garage. The man then physically assaulted the female while demanding her car keys. The male victim rushed to confront the unknown male and attempted to remove him from the home but was physically assaulted by him as well.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 34-year-old Jesse Synder. He is charged with Burglary/Breaking and Entering and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Both victims were injured during the incident. The male victim had to be treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation continues.

