Local group working to reduce incarceration voices concerns over future funding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local group that works to keep people out of jail and on the right track fears they could lose part of their funding next year.

Antonio Bryant is adamant he would be locked up or dead right now if it were not for the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD). The group works to reduce the incarceration of people experiencing homelessness, mental health crisis and substance abuse.

“These people are guardian angels,” said Bryant. “Life was really rough. I was suicidal. I had a mental breakdown.”

Bryant was first introduced to the non-profit in 2020 when he was caught with drug paraphernalia. Instead of taking him to the Fulton County Jail, his arresting officer diverted Bryant to PAD.

“When they picked me up in 2020, they issued me a cellphone, a hotel for seven days, my food for the day and the next morning sent me an Uber to report to probation,” Bryant explained.

Bryant was among dozens of PAD supporters who spoke Wednesday during the Fulton County Board of Commissioner’s public hearing regarding next year’s budget. The group voiced concern over comments that suggested the board cut PAD’s $400,000 funding.

“It will certainly have a direct impact on our ability to provide direct basic services,” said PAD Executive Director Moki Macias. “It goes directly to paying for emergency shelter for people released from jail or diverted to us. It pays for food assistance, so people don’t have to shoplift to get what they need. It pays for MARTA cards or people to receive identification.”

PAD has an operating budget of $7.8 million, according to Macias. She said they leverage the funding from the county each year to attract state and federal funding. The city also funds the organization, which was launched in 2017.

According to data from the group, diversions from PAD this year have saved the county more than half a million dollars. In the same period, 658 people were booked at Fulton jail by the Atlanta Police Department that were potentially eligible for diversion. That resulted in a cost of approximately $2.8 million to Fulton County.

“The use of diversion directly benefits Fulton County in reducing the number of people at the already overcrowded jail,” Macias said. “We do not want to send the message that the importance of diverting no longer matters to Fulton County.”

A spokesperson for the Board sent the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“The Fulton County Board of Commissioners received the 2023 proposed budget at its Nov. 16 meeting. The proposed budget includes $400,000 in funding for Policing Alternatives & Diversion in the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities. This is a continuation of current year funding and there has been no action to modify this funding.

The FY2023 budget also includes $2.5 million for a Diversion Center that will be jointly funded with the City of Atlanta. In total, Fulton County has committed $5 million to the Diversion Center project.

The Board of Commissioners will grant final approval for the FY23 budget by January 31, 2023.”

