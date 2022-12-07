Atlanta rapper Ludacris gives shoes to Atlanta elementary students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for many kids in Atlanta who needed a new pair of shoes.

Award-winning rapper, actor, producer and philanthropist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges gave out new sneakers to students who attend Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary School in Atlanta.

RELATED: Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects

Ludacris worked with Mercedes-Benz to give out more than 1,200 new pairs of shoes.

According to officials, the Grammy award-winning rapper is a brand ambassador of Mercedes-Benz.

Educators also walked away with some gifts, too.

In June, Walk of Famer and Chair of the Selection Panel Ellen K announced Ludacris was an honoree to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

In 2019, Ludacris partnered with Georgia State University to offer a law class titled, “The Legal Life of Ludacris.” GSU officials said at the time that the course filled up in a matter of minutes.” In May, he received his honorary bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University, even serving as the speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.