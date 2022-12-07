Positively Georgia
Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County

Randall Thaxton
Randall Thaxton(Cherokee County Marshal’s Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man.

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.

During the welfare check, probable cause was found to obtain a search warrant. Evidence located during the search led to the arrest of the resident, 58-year-old Randall Larry Thaxton, according to Cherokee Marshal’s Office.

With the assistance of the Cherokee Animal Shelter, nine dogs were removed from the property.

Thaxton is charged with nine counts of felony dog fighting, and nine counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The case remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

