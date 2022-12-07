Positively Georgia
Marietta man who suffers from memory loss reported missing

Victor Roberts, 59
Victor Roberts, 59(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is searching for 59-year-old Victor Roberts, who was reported missing on December 5, in Marietta. Roberts suffers from memory loss.

According to police, Roberts was last seen traveling in a white 2010 Mazda later that day in Senoia.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

