Marietta man who suffers from memory loss reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is searching for 59-year-old Victor Roberts, who was reported missing on December 5, in Marietta. Roberts suffers from memory loss.

According to police, Roberts was last seen traveling in a white 2010 Mazda later that day in Senoia.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.