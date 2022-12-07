MARTA to host veterans job fair for technicans, maintainers Dec. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will host a job fair for track maintainers and journeyman bus technicians Dec. 8 at MARTA headquarters.

Pay starts $23.91 per hour for technicians. Technicians must be 18 or older, have a diploma and a license and have completed “auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs” or equivalent experience. Other open positions include IT, police and cyber security.

They are also offering a $3,000 signing bonus.

The job fair will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 8. MARTA headquarters are located near the Lindbergh Center train station.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.