Cobb County Police: One person shot near Walmart auto center in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Cobb County confirmed to Atlanta News First there is a shooting investigation in Marietta, however, there is “not an active shooter and no current threat to the public” on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW in Marietta, according to police dispatch.

According to a Cobb County Police Department Twitter post, “several injuries” were reported.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured and how they were injured.

2795 Chastain Parkway NW (Google Maps)

Our Atlanta News First crews observed a large crowd of people waiting in a parking lot and a heavy police presence outside. Our Atlanta News First reporter Chelsea Beimfohr said she observed a group of people outside a parking lot who appeared to be praying and others who were crying.

It is unclear if any other nearby businesses were impacted by this shooting.

“It could’ve been us if we pulled up 10 minutes ago,” one person told Atlanta News First.

Cobb County Police Deputy Chief Ben Cohen said multiple people are in custody and detained after a shooting near an automotive shop in Marietta.

“Today Cobb County police responded to an initial report of an active shooter. “Two groups that know each other and they had an altercation,” said Cohen. “One person was shot and they were transported to Kennestone Memorial Hospital.”

There is no official word on if anyone was arrested in connection to this shooting.

Video from the Cobb County Police Department Twitter page shows a large police presence in the parking lot at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW.

According to a Mavis tire shop employee, police are keeping the business on “lockdown” during their investigation.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

