Troup County launches new 911 livestream software

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County E-911 has officially launched new software that will allow dispatchers to receive real-time live streams from callers’ phones.

The software, called Prepared Live, already covers over two million people around the U.S. 911 dispatchers can send a video link to 911 callers after “[confirming] their safety.” When the caller opens the link, that sends a live feed to dispatchers that responding units can see. Troup County says that participation is voluntary and that the software doesn’t provide 911 with the contents of your phone.

“We chose to implement Prepared Live to proactively address the number of 911 hang-up calls our dispatch center receives,” said E-911 Director Shannan McLaughlin. “This addition to our technology suite will significantly improve our ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.”

More information about the software can be found here.

