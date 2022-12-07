Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Troup County launches new 911 livestream software

(KTTC)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County E-911 has officially launched new software that will allow dispatchers to receive real-time live streams from callers’ phones.

The software, called Prepared Live, already covers over two million people around the U.S. 911 dispatchers can send a video link to 911 callers after “[confirming] their safety.” When the caller opens the link, that sends a live feed to dispatchers that responding units can see. Troup County says that participation is voluntary and that the software doesn’t provide 911 with the contents of your phone.

“We chose to implement Prepared Live to proactively address the number of 911 hang-up calls our dispatch center receives,” said E-911 Director Shannan McLaughlin. “This addition to our technology suite will significantly improve our ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.”

More information about the software can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MARTA to host veterans job fair for technicans, maintainers Dec. 8
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Alleged gang member indicted in Athens-Clarke County
Cobb County Police: One person shot near Walmart auto center in Marietta
Brian Kemp Christmas tree lighting
Gov. Brian Kemp Georgia Capitol Christmas tree lighting