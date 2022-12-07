Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta.

The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else.

“We want to make sure others are feeling the spirit of Christmas and have what they need to have a happy new year,” explained Kimberly Bunker who purchased an item from the mobile giving machine.

The process is simple, just push a button and select winter clothing to help the Atlanta-based non-profit “Support Victims of Domestic Sex Trafficking”.

You can even buy a goat or pig to donate and help a family in Haiti or Tanzania earn an income.

“Coats for women to help them stay warm, but also really just have that comfort, that warmth that they haven’t had, and also they have tennis shoes, really to get them started back on their feet,” said Tiffany Bird, Communication Director at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The mobile giving machine is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which covers costs and fees so that 100% of your donation goes to individual charities.

“It made it easy for me to give to a group that I care about, or I would maybe have a harder time organizing my own way to help them, they did the hard work for me so I can give,” explained Bunker.

