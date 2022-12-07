Police: Two teens say they were ‘significantly involved’ in fatal double shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is expected to provide an update after two teens were fatally shot during an altercation on the 17th street bridge.

On Nov. 26, a group of teenagers were escorted off Atlantic Station property for allegedly violating its curfew.

The group moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where investigators say a dispute broke out.

“This Two of those individuals, one was a 15-year-old and one was a 16-year-old. One was apprehended in New York. I’ll be remiss if I don’t thank Marta and their agency for assisting us in this investigation and police officials in New York,” said Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

“We have two shooters in custody. There is an individual depicted in the video that has not been charged at this time,” said Deputy Chief Hampton Jr. “They were students of APS (Atlanta Public Schools). Both of those individuals will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges. They were able to say they were significantly involved and it definitely helped our investigation,” said Deputy Chief Hampton Jr.

Soon afterward, shots were fired. A 12-year-old was killed on the scene, and five others were injured. The 12-year-old was later identified as Zyion Charles.

Just four days later, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a second victim; identifying him as 15-year-old Kameron Jackson.

Atlanta Police released video footage from the night of the shooting during a news conference held in late November.

Two individuals seen in the surveillance video were named potential suspects in the investigation. Their names were not released, however, one man was seen wearing a yellow and black hoodie and the other was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the front.

Deputy Chief Hampton Jr. said the “lead detective” has been in contact with both victims’ parents in this case.

The department said anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.

“Please note, that as I speak members of this department are working to bring closure and justice to our police department,” said

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the incident “devastating,” calling for more involvement from parents and the community.

“This investigation is not over,” said Hampton. “We anticipate additional charges to come forth. We’re going to hold everyone responsible for these deaths.”

“We believe that they have known each other (the shooters) and there has been some past relationship or affiliations,” said Deputy Chief Hampton Jr.

