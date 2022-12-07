Positively Georgia
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot.  When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police said the man was transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition. 

“Initial information from the scene indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation before both parties produced firearms and exchanged gunfire.  Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation.  We have no additional information at this time,” police said in a statement.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

