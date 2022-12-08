2 public input meetings being held for new DeKalb County superintendent search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County School District has partnered with the Georgia School Board Association to launch a national search for its next superintendent of schools.

As a part of this process, two “Community Conversations” will be held to gather input from the community on who they would like to see in the position.

The meetings will be held as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Elementary School, 724 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston - REGISTER HERE

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Miller Grove High School, 2645 DeKalb Medical Parkway, Lithonia - REGISTER HERE

Those planning to attend one of these meetings will need to register and answer a couple of questions beforehand.

For additional information, click here.

