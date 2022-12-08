Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

People of interest in a Bennett Street shooting Dec. 7.
People of interest in a Bennett Street shooting Dec. 7.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.

The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iconic Atlanta restaurant reopens after 2-year hiatus, offering gorgeous views
Iconic restaurant Polaris in downtown Atlanta reopens after two years
On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the...
Atlanta streetcars remove from service over safety concerns, according to MARTA
North Pole comes to patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital
Children in GA hospitals travel to the North Pole for the holidays, thanks to virtual reality
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Dunwoody police warn to lock doors amid spike in car break-ins in metro Atlanta