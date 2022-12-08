Bright Futures school founder accused of using racial slur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the west side of Atlanta, Bright Futures is a school of about 100 students known for teaching and transforming the youth.

Atlanta News First toured the school three years ago when the Executive Director, Philip Ross, announced expansion plans. Now Ross finds himself in the middle of controversy.

According to a spokesperson with the Human Resources Department, Philip Ross told HR that he used a racial slur while speaking to a group of students but claims he was trying to use the “n” word as a teaching moment.

“Bright Futures has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior, zero. No matter who you are or the position you might hold with the organization their goal is always to provide strong role models that will be mirrored by peers and modeled by those they serve. So, with this in mind Bright Futures is in the midst of their own internal investigation to learn as much as they can about the situation,” Bright Futures Spokesperson Robin Derryberry said.

Bright Futures spokesperson said the board of directors took immediate action upon learning about the incident and removed Ross from any further involvement in the school.

“Within two hours of finding out about it, their board took immediate swift action, and the executive director is no longer affiliated with the organization,” Derryberry said.

The school intends to continue its investigation into the incident to determine if further actions should be taken.

“This school is doing everything they can to protect their students and everybody else involved with the organization to make sure one that we send a signal out that it’s not tolerated and two to protect those that they serve,” Derryberry said.

Derryberry told Atlanta News First that Ross’ wife Gail, who is also a school co-founder, has been suspended with pay until the investigation is complete and they don’t believe she has any tie to her husband’s comments. We have made multiple attempts to contact Ross’ for comment and have not been able to reach them.

