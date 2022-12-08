Children in GA hospitals travel to the North Pole for the holidays, thanks to virtual reality

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are children in Metro-Atlanta who sadly will not be home for the holidays this year; that is why a group of Georgians is bringing the holidays to them. They found a way to take the children to another world, without ever having to walk out the front door.

We are at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Egleston Hospital. Children have been invited down from their rooms to meet Santa, and leave for a trip to the North Pole!

“I run a company called Trick 3D. We do virtual reality and 3D animation,” said Chad Eikhoff Founder of The Jolliest Elf.

Virtual reality headsets are the key to the adventure.

“The Jolliest Elf is the North Pole’s top entertainment show. Think of ‘Come Dance with Me,’ but at the North Pole,” said Eikhoff.

The little ones at these events are fighting to get well again; their parents, are fighting too but for a couple of minutes, there is no hospital room, there is no sickness, and there are no IV bags.

“The power of virtual reality is it really is transporting you to a new place,” said Eikhoff.

