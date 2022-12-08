Clayton County Police: Vehicle stolen in Jonesboro with elderly woman inside

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Clayton County police officials say a vehicle was stolen with an elderly woman still inside.

According to officials, officers responded to the 7800 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro after a report of a vehicle stolen.

Upon arrival, investigators say an 86-year-old caucasian woman named Shirley Jenkins McCurry was still inside her gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with Georgia plates CTW6796. According to officials, McCurry has dementia.

Officials add that the vehicle was last seen on surveillance cameras at 4:29 p.m. in the area of Marietta Street and Means Street in Atlanta.

According to a surveillance video shared from the Clayton County Police Department Facebook page, a man wearing a tan-colored shirt, pants, and hat with red sneakers walk towards the Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of a convenience store. The video shows what appears to be a woman sitting in the passenger seat. The man walked towards the car and later drove off.

Anyone with information or who has seen the gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with Georgia plates CTW6796 is asked to call 9-1-1.

