DeKalb County man arrested after allegedly brandishing weapon at police
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun at police but did not fire Thursday afternoon.
Preliminary information indicates that the police fired at the suspect but did not hit him. The suspect is now in custody.
Atlanta News First chopper shows more than five police cars surrounding the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
