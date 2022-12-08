Dunwoody police warn to lock doors amid spike in car break-ins in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Dunwoody are warning people to be vigilant after a recent spike in car break-ins in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials released a question checklist to remind vehicle owners to always be safe and careful.

It is important to lock your doors, remember to take your keys, and remove or hide valuables from inside your vehicle.

It is also important to be aware of your surroundings and remember to park in well-lit and populated areas.

Car break-ins are on the rise throughout metro Atlanta, so every time you park your vehicle, ask yourself: Did I lock my doors? Did I take my keys? and Did I hide/remove my valuables? You work hard for your stuff, so don't give anyone an opportunity to take it from you! (AS) pic.twitter.com/Hf1aZ0ObtV — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) December 8, 2022

