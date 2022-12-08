Positively Georgia
Dunwoody police warn to lock doors amid spike in car break-ins in metro Atlanta

Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Dunwoody are warning people to be vigilant after a recent spike in car break-ins in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials released a question checklist to remind vehicle owners to always be safe and careful.

It is important to lock your doors, remember to take your keys, and remove or hide valuables from inside your vehicle.

It is also important to be aware of your surroundings and remember to park in well-lit and populated areas.

Police in Clayton County continues searching for an elderly woman who was kidnapped and a vehicle that was stolen in Jonesboro.

