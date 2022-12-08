Positively Georgia
Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits

The Rollins Immediate Care Center of Winship at Emory University Hospital
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department.

Emory officials say they are in the process of notifying patients whose information could have been used.

if you think you could be a victim, reach out to the Department of Justice.

