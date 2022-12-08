Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department.

Emory officials say they are in the process of notifying patients whose information could have been used.

if you think you could be a victim, reach out to the Department of Justice.

