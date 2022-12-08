Fatal shooting at gas station in southwest Atlanta under investigation
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
It happened around 5 a.m. at the BP in the 3000 block of Lakewood Avenue.
Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information and we will update this developing story as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.