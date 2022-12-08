Firefighter injured battling large fire at boarding house in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter is being treated at the hospital after being injured while working to put out a large fire at a boarding house in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene on the 1200 block of Burbank Drive around 3 a.m.

Atlanta News First spoke with a man who said he escaped as the house caught fire. He says four other people were inside and they all managed to make it out safely. No residents were injured. However, a firefighter had to be transported to Grady Hospital with a knee injury.

Crews are currently working on the remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stick with us for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.