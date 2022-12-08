FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re under another Dense Fog Advisory for all of metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. this morning with temperatures starting in the 60s.
Thursday’s summary
High - 75°
Normal high - 58°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
We’re seeing dense fog for a third straight morning in all of metro Atlanta. After 9 a.m. the fog will start to dissipate. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s. It should stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta with higher rain chances in the mountains.
First Alert Friday
Another round of rain will move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Friday, which is a First Alert.
This weekend
Saturday will be mostly dry with showers expected Saturday night through early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, it will be dry through Tuesday.
