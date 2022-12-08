FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re under another Dense Fog Advisory for all of metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. this morning with temperatures starting in the 60s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

We’re seeing dense fog for a third straight morning in all of metro Atlanta. After 9 a.m. the fog will start to dissipate. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s. It should stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta with higher rain chances in the mountains.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM (Atlanta News First)

First Alert Friday

Another round of rain will move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Friday, which is a First Alert.

This weekend

Saturday will be mostly dry with showers expected Saturday night through early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, it will be dry through Tuesday.

