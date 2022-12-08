WATCH: Vehicle fire shuts down sections of I-285 northbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some northbound lanes of I-285 have been shut down between Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway due to a vehicle fire.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a waste management vehicle caught fire near the Northlake Parkway overpass. The overpass has not suffered any structural damage. The fire is currently out, but DeKalb Hazmat has been called to the scene because the vehicle was carrying natural gas.

GDOT is expected to be on scene until 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

