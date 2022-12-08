Positively Georgia
Death investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway Thursday morning at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the BP in the 3000 block of Lakewood Avenue.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting East Point Police Department with the investigation.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information and we will update this developing story as soon as we learn more.

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donate new shoes to schoolchildren in Atlanta
