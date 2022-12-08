Positively Georgia
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donate new shoes to schoolchildren in Atlanta

Rapper and actor Ludacris, right, smiles with a student who received new shoes at Miles...
Rapper and actor Ludacris, right, smiles with a student who received new shoes at Miles Intermediate Elementary School in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)(Sharon Johnson | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz, and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 new pairs of shoes just in time for the holidays.

Some of the happy kids attend Miles Elementary School in southwest Atlanta.

Shoes That Fit is a nonprofit that gives kids new athletic shoes for school.

“So, it is very important because our students, they need those items to be successful at school so when they feel good about themselves, they look good, they will perform high inside of our classrooms, so many of our students each day so, I’m greatly appreciative of that,” said Thalise Perry, Principal at L. P. Miles Elementary School.

The giveaway is part of Mercedes-Benz’s holiday program called “Driving Your Future” which was created to support educational programs that empower the next generation.

Since the ‘90s, Shoes That Fit has provided over two million pairs of brand-new shoes to kids across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

