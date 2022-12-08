Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donate new shoes to schoolchildren in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz, and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 new pairs of shoes just in time for the holidays.

Some of the happy kids attend Miles Elementary School in southwest Atlanta.

Shoes That Fit is a nonprofit that gives kids new athletic shoes for school.

“So, it is very important because our students, they need those items to be successful at school so when they feel good about themselves, they look good, they will perform high inside of our classrooms, so many of our students each day so, I’m greatly appreciative of that,” said Thalise Perry, Principal at L. P. Miles Elementary School.

The giveaway is part of Mercedes-Benz’s holiday program called “Driving Your Future” which was created to support educational programs that empower the next generation.

Since the ‘90s, Shoes That Fit has provided over two million pairs of brand-new shoes to kids across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.