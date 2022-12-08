Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 9-11, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re getting closer to Christmas and there’s a lot of holiday-type events happening in metro Atlanta. If you aren’t quite in the holiday spirit however, there’s a few other fun things to do to. Check out our latest list of things to do in metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” is still on display in downtown Atlanta. The immersive and interactive exhibit features original props, costumes and behind-the-schenes filmmaking details.

The third annual Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration is happening at State Farm Arena. Lil Baby was born Dec. 3 and is a GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and Atlanta native.

Buttered Bourbon is performing at Eventide Brewing in Grant Park. Buttered Bourbon’s music is known as lounge folk or a blen of jazz, blues, bluegrass and rock.

Urban League of Greater Atlanta Centennial + Celebration 2022 will feature special guest Anthony Hamilton at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The event will also include tributes to partnerships and individuals for their contributions to the Urban League.

The Atlanta Master Chorale is performing at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University this weekend.

SATURDAY

Head to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw for a full day of holiday fun, including a screening of “Polar Express,” visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and craft and educational tables.

The critically-acclaimed Cirque Du Soleil KURIOS continues in a big white tent near Atlantic Station. The show features their jaw-dropping acrobatics along with poetry, artistry and humor.

The Alliance Theatre’s beloved production “A Christmas Carol” is returning to the stage with a new adaption. Performances continue through Dec. 24.

Singer-songwriter and producer Debbie Gibson is performing at Center Stage.

The Ukrainian metal group Jinjer is performing at the Tabernacle in support of their new album “Wallflowers.”

SUNDAY

City Winery Atlanta is hosting a gospel holiday brunch featuring Greg Kirkland Jr., former lead singer of the gospel teen sensation Five Young Men.

Avondale Estates is hosting its 30th annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Holiday Market. Six homes are on the tour. The holiday market at the community club will feature a variety of vendors and artists.

The Atlanta Concert Band will perform holiday favorites at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. This is a sing-along and permission is free.

The Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” is happening at Gas South Theater. Performances through Dec. 18.

The School of Rock -- West Cobb is performing at MadLife Stage & Studios on Sunday. The setlist features everything from Foo Fighters to Aretha Franklin and performers as young as 6.

The Horizon Theatre Company is presenting “Y’allmark Christmas: An Improvised Holiday Movie” at the Horizon Theatre in Atlanta. Created by Amber Nash and Topher Payne.

Monkey Wrench Brewing in Suwanee is hosting Christmas Hymns & Hops featuring Big Butts BBQ, Monkey Wrench craft brews and slushies, and complimentary hot chocolate.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will present toe-tapping selections from Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite The Nutcracker and Bizet’s iconic opera Carmen during a concert on Sunday.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing 2 shows on Sunday at Gas South Arena. “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” features the best of TSO and more.

