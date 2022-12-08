Parents scramble to find some medications for children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a busy time for doctors, pharmacists, and parents with sick children.

Pediatricians are treating flu, COVID, and RSV cases. For children who have bacterial infections, finding the medication to treat them can be a challenge.

Parents are having to call multiple pharmacies before they can find certain antibiotics, such as amoxicillin.

“We may get one bottle a week allocated to us,” said Derek Chapman, owner of Chapman Drug Company in Hapeville.

“I’ve turned away many and we try to send them elsewhere but everybody is in the same boat,” he said.

“The medication shortage has been a real issue,” said Dr. Keyana Washington with Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. “We are having to work with our families to get them to call around to a few different pharmacies to find one that has the medication or to prescribe an alternative medication which can have its own issues.”

Some pharmacies also have a limited supply of over-the-counter medications like liquid Children’s Tylenol.

Doctors encourage parents to do everything they can to prevent the spread of illnesses.

“If your child has a fever they do need to stay home from school, that is when they’re more contagious, for the 24 hours before their fever, while they’re having active fever and for the 24 hours afterward,” said Dr. Washington.

Healthcare professionals also encourage adults and children to get a flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some vulnerable groups aren’t getting the flu shot like they did last year.

The latest data shows through October, flu vaccinations are down about 12 percent for pregnant women, down about three percent for seniors, and down about five percent for children.

Dr. Washington said even if you’ve already had the flu this season, getting the vaccine can protect you against the strain that tends to pop up in the spring.

She said, “Anything we can do to protect ourselves and to give our immune systems a head start is a good thing.”

