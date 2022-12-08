Positively Georgia
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Police Department says around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.  When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s dead at the scene. 

Investigators say it appears the male was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene. 

Investigators with DeKalb PD’s Traffic Specialist Unit are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

