Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday night in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Police Department says around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s dead at the scene.
Investigators say it appears the male was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.
Investigators with DeKalb PD’s Traffic Specialist Unit are investigating.
