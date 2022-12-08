Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Polaris, the iconic, rotating restaurant in downtown Atlanta, has reopened

Polaris restaurant in downtown Atlanta
Polaris restaurant in downtown Atlanta(Polaris)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant in downtown Atlanta has reopened.

The rotating restaurant named Polaris sits at the top of the 22-story Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020, which was the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Eater Atlanta, the restaurant opened in 1967. It was designed by Atlanta architect John C. Portman Jr. and makes a full rotation every 45 minutes.

With the reopening, the restaurant is making a commitment to use local produce and ingredients in its dishes from 70 area farms and food purveyors. Their wines also reportedly come from small producers incorporating sustainable practices and their bar features liquor from minority-owned companies.

This isn’t the first long closure for the restaurant. It also closed in 2004 for 10 years for a major renovation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nav arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rapper NAV performing at the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 1
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
Urban League of Greater Atlanta
INTERVIEW: Urban League of Greater Atlanta celebrates 102 years of service
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County