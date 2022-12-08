Polaris, the iconic, rotating restaurant in downtown Atlanta, has reopened

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant in downtown Atlanta has reopened.

The rotating restaurant named Polaris sits at the top of the 22-story Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020, which was the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Eater Atlanta, the restaurant opened in 1967. It was designed by Atlanta architect John C. Portman Jr. and makes a full rotation every 45 minutes.

With the reopening, the restaurant is making a commitment to use local produce and ingredients in its dishes from 70 area farms and food purveyors. Their wines also reportedly come from small producers incorporating sustainable practices and their bar features liquor from minority-owned companies.

This isn’t the first long closure for the restaurant. It also closed in 2004 for 10 years for a major renovation.

