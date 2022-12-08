Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game((AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly making a change at quarterback. According to NFL insiders, rookie Desmond Ridder will start the week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons have struggled offensively in recent weeks. They’ve lost five of their last seven and have failed to score more than 17 points in each of those losses. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota has not been everything the Falcons hoped for in a starter. He’s been average at best, throwing for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. He impressed in preseason play but has yet to see a regular-season snap.

Despite their 5-8 record, the Falcons are still 2nd in the NFC South. They had a bye last week; head coach Arthur Smith clearly felt it was time for a change.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers...
Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye
Atlanta Falcons lose to Steelers 20-19
Steelers make it 2 in a row with 19-16 win over Falcons
Damian Alexander Parms
Former Falcons player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs after catching a pass during the second half of...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury