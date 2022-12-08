Positively Georgia
Rapper NAV performing at the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 1

Nav arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Nav arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper NAV will bring his “Never Sleep ‘23″ Tour to the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 1.

He will tour in support of Demons Protected by Angels, his third straight No. 1 album on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts. Its single “Never Sleep” has racked up over 123 million streams.

NAV will be supported by SoFaygo and Realestk.

Presale will begin Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The general on sale will begin Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

