Rapper NAV performing at the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper NAV will bring his “Never Sleep ‘23″ Tour to the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 1.

He will tour in support of Demons Protected by Angels, his third straight No. 1 album on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts. Its single “Never Sleep” has racked up over 123 million streams.

NAV will be supported by SoFaygo and Realestk.

Presale will begin Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The general on sale will begin Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

