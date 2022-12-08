Positively Georgia
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

Javon Syeirre Bradley
Javon Syeirre Bradley(Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.

Bradley was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with rhinestones, a black teddy bear shirt, blue jean shorts, and black Nike sneakers. He is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs around 132 pounds.

If you have any information on Javon Bradley’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

