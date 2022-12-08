South Fulton bans almost all signage along city roads
Dec. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The next election cycle will look very different in South Fulton. You won’t see a single candidate’s sign on the side of the city’s roads.
In fact, South Fulton just banned almost all signage along all roads in the city.
There are some exceptions; for example, traffic signs are allowed.
Violators face a $100 fine.
