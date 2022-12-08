Positively Georgia
South Fulton bans almost all signage along city roads

A sign promoting Sen. Rafael Warnock's campaign.
A sign promoting Sen. Rafael Warnock's campaign.(Source: WALB)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The next election cycle will look very different in South Fulton. You won’t see a single candidate’s sign on the side of the city’s roads.

In fact, South Fulton just banned almost all signage along all roads in the city.

There are some exceptions; for example, traffic signs are allowed.

Violators face a $100 fine.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

