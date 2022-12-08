Positively Georgia
Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth.

Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot.

Austin is charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. He is held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with further information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

