Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud.
Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase.
Warrants were issued for the pair Dec. 1. They are still at large.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.