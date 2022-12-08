Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud.

Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase.

Warrants were issued for the pair Dec. 1. They are still at large.

