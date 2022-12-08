WATCH: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department.

Mayor Andre Dickens is set to announce the new development as inflation and the economy remains top of mind for many in Atlanta.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at IBEW Local 613.

Atlanta's first-ever labor department WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city's first-ever labor department. Posted by Atlanta News First on Thursday, December 8, 2022

The announcement will be live-streamed here and on the Atlanta News First app.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.