WATCH: Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp says he plans to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session during a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Georgia governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Burt Jones and legislative leaders to discuss how he will take on inflation and rising costs felt across the state.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

