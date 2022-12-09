Positively Georgia
16-year-old Union City girl reported missing

Da'Nazia Jackson
Da'Nazia Jackson
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Union City police have issued a missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl.

Da’Nazia Jackson was last seen Dec. 8 leaving the Hapeville Charter Academy. She reportedly left the school in a silver Jeep SUV.

Jackson is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 230 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and a Hapeville Charter Academy t-shirt.

Jackson’s mother said Da’Nazia was seeing a therapist for “some emotional issues.”

Anyone with information should contact the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

