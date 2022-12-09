2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.

All the occupants, two adults and two juveniles, jumped out of the car and attempted to run but they were quickly taken into custody. Police say one of the individuals was wanted.

Atlanta PD is expected to provide more information about this incident. Stay with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

