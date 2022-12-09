Positively Georgia
23-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil on Nov. 27

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a vigil on Flat Shoals Road on Nov. 27.

The vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the 2700 block of Gresham Road, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted for murder of 17-year-old at DeKalb candlelight vigil, police say

Two people were shot at the vigil. 17-year-old Ian Hagerty died at the scene and an 11-year-old was shot in the finger.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teenager killed during vigil in DeKalb County identified

Kendell Torrence, 23, has been arrested for Hagerty’s murder. He has been booked into DeKalb County Jail.

