23-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil on Nov. 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a vigil on Flat Shoals Road on Nov. 27.

The vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the 2700 block of Gresham Road, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted for murder of 17-year-old at DeKalb candlelight vigil, police say

Two people were shot at the vigil. 17-year-old Ian Hagerty died at the scene and an 11-year-old was shot in the finger.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teenager killed during vigil in DeKalb County identified

Kendell Torrence, 23, has been arrested for Hagerty’s murder. He has been booked into DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.