5 tips to avoid getting sick this holiday season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are a time for family, friends and end-of-year vacations. But with cold weather and flu season in full swing, staying healthy can be challenging.

Dr. Paul Kilgore, Epidemiologist with SRW Labs, shared some daily habits you can adopt to avoid racking up sick days.

1.) Research says eat eggs

Dr. Kilgore says eggs contain an abundance of nutraceuticals, which can help reduce inflammation and target bad bacteria in your gut. The nutrients found in egg yolk (zinc, vitamin D, and IgY) benefit the body’s ability to fight viruses and other infections.

“By freeing up the immune system to do its day-to-day job, you reduce your body’s recovery time from everything from a nasty bug to weekend warrior activities.”

2.) Hydate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

“Our awareness of dehydration goes down as we age,” Dr. Kilgore says. During the winter months, humidity in the air is lower, leading to a higher risk of regular dehydration. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures also mean viruses have an easier time traveling through the airborne route.

Drinking water helps with body temperature regulation, keeps joints lubricated and delivers necessary nutrients to cells, helping to prevent infections along the way.

3.) Get serious about your vitamin routine

When it comes to vitamins Dr. Kilgore says routine is key. Consider the time of day you take your vitamins and the types of vitamins you may be lacking in your diet.

“One of the things we know is that during the winter months, most of us get less vitamin D. So a vitamin D component in your multi-vitamin or an additional vitamin D supplement is very important.”

Dr. Kilgore says to also consider taking a closer look at the foods you eat and consider being intentional about your diet to meet your nutrient needs.

4.) Exercise! Find ways to move your body

As temperatures drop, more people spend time inside leading to less movement, a vital part of keeping healthy.

“It’s important to maintain a level of exercise. If you can get aerobic exercise, that’s fantastic.”

Dr. Kilgore advises exercising with a friend or loved one to help you stay consistent and keep exercise fun.

5.) Talk to your doctor about prevention

Consider consulting your doctor about ways you can keep your health strong this holiday season. A check-up is a great way to see where you are in terms of your health and address areas that may need improving.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.