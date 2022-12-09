Positively Georgia
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots

FILE - Voters wait to cast their ballots at Memorial Presbyterian Church, a busy polling place...
FILE - Voters wait to cast their ballots at Memorial Presbyterian Church, a busy polling place in central Phoenix, Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans are re-evaluating their antipathy to mail voting. After former President Donald Trump condemned that method of casting ballots in 2020, conservatives shied away from it. That's given Democrats a multiweek jump on voting during elections. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren, File)(Nathan Ellgren | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — After disappointing results in this year’s elections, Republicans are reevaluating their antipathy to mail voting.

When then-President Donald Trump condemned this method of voting in 2020, conservatives began to shy away from it.

That’s given Democrats a multiweek jump on voting and now, some Republicans are saying it’s time to push mail voting again.

GOP turnout was robust in the midterm elections in November, and rejection of voting by mail certainly doesn’t account for all their losses this year.

But mail voting can help campaigns focus turnout efforts on lagging voters and can protect against Election Day mishaps.

It also could make a difference in races decided by only a few hundred votes.

