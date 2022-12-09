Atlanta police looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple burglaries.

Officers responded to 190 Adair Ave. Dec. 5 after the homeowner reported someone tried to break into their home. A preliminary investigation found that the home had been previously burglarized multiple times. Surveillance footage revealed a man using a wooden object in an attempt to break through the home’s front door. He is unsuccessful and walks away.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

